APM Terminals unveils $550m Laldia terminal layout; construction starts in December

Rendered image shows the proposed layout for the Laldia Container Terminal in Chattogram. The terminal is designed to handle more than 8 lakh TEUs annually. Photo: Courtesy of APM Terminals

Highlights:

APM plans Laldia Terminal construction to begin by end-2026

Bangladesh’s first fully foreign-invested container terminal costs $550 million

Terminal will handle over 800,000 TEUs annually, boosting capacity 23%

Designed for 6,000-TEU ships, doubling current port vessel capacity

Direct mainline shipping expected to cut transit times and logistics costs

Fully operational by 2030, strengthening Bangladesh’s global trade connectivity

APM Terminals has unveiled the proposed layout and operational blueprint for the Laldia Container Terminal in Chattogram, providing the first detailed glimpse of the $550 million project and reaffirming its plan to begin construction by the end of 2026.

Once completed, the facility will become Bangladesh’s first fully foreign-invested container terminal. Designed to handle more than 8 lakh TEUs annually, it is expected to increase Chattogram Port’s container handling capacity by nearly 23%, easing congestion, improving efficiency and helping reduce the cost of doing business.

Infograph: TBS

Port users have welcomed the project’s progress, saying the planned investment and the release of the terminal’s design mark an important step towards strengthening Bangladesh’s maritime logistics infrastructure.

The Netherlands-based terminal operator recently published the project’s design concept and technical specifications on its website, outlining how the terminal is expected to expand Bangladesh’s maritime capacity, accommodate larger vessels and modernise operations at Chattogram Port.

The disclosure comes months after APM Terminals BV signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) on 17 November last year to design, finance, build and operate the terminal under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Designs being finalised

Speaking to The Business Standard, Romesh David, CEO of APM Terminals Laldia, said the initial designs and concepts had already been prepared during the planning stage and are now being refined.

“The initial designs and concepts for the Laldia Terminal were developed during the planning phase. This is essential for drafting the investments in the first place and for having a clear vision of what we would like to achieve with the investments,” David said.

“Our team is currently in the process of finalising the designs and will continue to work closely with the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) and other relevant statutory authorities throughout the process to ensure alignment as appropriate.”

Regarding the construction timeline, he said the company intends to begin work as soon as possible.

“We plan to start at the earliest possible date; however, the process requires obtaining multiple regulatory approvals and permits from the relevant authorities. Once these approvals and permits are received, we expect to start construction by the end of 2026.”

On contractor selection, David said APM Terminals would appoint contractors through a combination of global, direct and competitive procurement processes managed by its global procurement teams.

Welcoming the unveiling of the terminal layout, Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Amirul Haque said the proposed investment would mark a significant milestone for Bangladesh’s maritime sector.

“We are grateful to APM Terminals, a leading operator, for considering this green field project investment in Chattogram and for its vision of helping transform the city into a regional logistics hub,” he said.

Amirul said expanding port capacity was essential to attracting greater foreign investment.

“The APM terminal will significantly enhance our handling capacity. We also expect the company to introduce international-standard port operations and expertise, which will help improve services across our other terminals,” he added.

Terminal designed for larger ships

According to the published layout, the terminal has been designed to handle container vessels carrying up to 6,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), more than double the current practical limit for ships calling at Chattogram Port.

The facility will have a 613-metre quay with a draught of 10.5 metres and will be equipped with seven ship-to-shore cranes, 32 electrified rubber-tyred gantry cranes (eRTGs) and 41 electrified terminal tractors (eTTs).

The company expects the terminal to become fully operational by 2030.

Once completed, the terminal will enable larger container vessels to berth directly at Chattogram, improve cargo handling efficiency, increase shipping reliability and ease congestion across the country’s busiest seaport.

APM Terminals said the project would strengthen Bangladesh’s connectivity with regional and global markets while supporting the country’s rapidly growing trade volumes.

Lower logistics costs

The company said Bangladesh currently faces a significant disadvantage because Chattogram Port can generally accommodate vessels of around 2,700 TEUs, forcing most container cargo to be transported on smaller feeder ships.

Those vessels typically transship cargo through regional hub ports such as Colombo and Singapore before reaching Europe or North America, adding between seven and 14 days to supply chains.

According to APM Terminals, the reliance on smaller feeder vessels also increases logistics costs through double handling and creates greater uncertainty for exporters and importers.

With the new terminal capable of handling vessels of up to 6,000 TEUs, Chattogram would be able to receive larger mainline container ships operating directly between Asia, Europe and North America.

The company believes this would allow major global shipping alliances to call directly at Chattogram instead of relying solely on smaller feeder services, significantly reducing transit times and overall logistics costs.

It said the improvement would particularly benefit Bangladesh’s export-oriented ready-made garment industry, where shorter lead times play a crucial role in maintaining competitiveness in international markets.

The terminal is also expected to support other growing sectors, including pharmaceuticals, leather and footwear, by reducing logistics bottlenecks and improving supply chain efficiency.

APM Terminals currently operates more than 60 ports and terminals worldwide.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/infrastructure/apm-terminals-unveils-550m-laldia-terminal-layout-construction-starts?shem=dsdf,sharefoc,agadiscoversdl,,sh/x/discover/m1/4