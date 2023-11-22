Anti-Bangladeshi remarks by prominent Indians

Tathagata Roy on Bangladesh: ভারতের হারে বাংলাদেশে উচ্ছ্বাস, কড়া প্রতিক্রিয়া তথাগত রায়ের Watch

বিশ্বকাপে টিম ইন্ডিয়ার হারের পর উচ্ছ্বসিত বাংলাদেশের একাংশ। সেই ভিডিও এখন সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় ভাইরাল। তা নিয়ে মুখ খুললেন বিজেপির প্রাক্তন রাজ্য সভাপতি তথা গবেষক তথাগত রায়। তিনি বলেন, \’বাংলাদেশ

Response from Adil Khan 23 November 2023

That is an entirely wrong interpretation. Hatred of India by the Bangladeshis has a much deeper and longer history. It has to do with the Brahminist Supremacist Hindu attitudes towards Muslims. This is what contributed to the partition of India and presently fuelling anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh. India’s direct role in propping up a puppet government in Bangladesh and turning Bangladesh into virtually a vassal state has also been a source of much public ire against India in Bangladesh. It is time that we Bangladeshis appreciate the hard truth that Hindu Brahminist supremacist India will never be our friend, and those who bootlick India are enemies of Bangladesh. Therefore, we Bangladeshis must appreciate, sooner rather than later, that we have Bangladesh today because we are Muslims. The moment we sacrifice our Muslim identity as the dominant aspect of our nationhood, we offer our rationale to exist as an independent sovereign state. In my recently published book, I have dealt at length with the importance of asserting our sovereignty through defining Bangladeshi nationhood on the basis of our own political history and religious and cultural heritages.