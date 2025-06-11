An evening of evoked memories and renewed belief

Anticipation was high, yet the scenes at the newly renovated National Stadium still amazed as the entire premises transformed into a sea of white — the color of Bangladesh’s home jersey — as Bangladesh prepared to face Singapore in a much-hyped Asian Cup Qualifier yesterday.

For some experts and fans from all over the country, it was a sign of football’s revival in Bangladesh. For others, the buzzing atmosphere evoked memories from two decades ago.

“I think the atmosphere is similar to what we witnessed during the SAFF Championship final in 2003,” said former goalkeeper Biplob Bhattacharjee, part of that SAFF-winning squad.

Biplob, among the sea of white-clad fans in the stands, attributed the renewed enthusiasm to the inclusion of expatriates recently joining the team.

“This sudden change in public interest must be credited to players like Hamza [Choudhury], Shamit Shome, and Fahmedul [Islam]. They transformed the team’s outlook and reignited people’s dreams about our football,” he said.

For Bangladesh women’s team captain Afeida Khandakar, the scene brought back memories from her own experiences.

“The full stadium looked different. I only remember such a full house when the women’s team played the SAFF Championship in Kamalapur,” said the 18-year-old, eagerly awaiting to see Hamza, Shamit, and others.

Spectators arrived early, hoping to secure their seats well before the 5:00 pm deadline set by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), which had issued six-point spectator guidelines based on lessons from the recent FIFA friendly against Bhutan.

Enthusiasm was high as fans showed little concern for the long wait — especially after Hamza’s much-anticipated debut against India earlier this year.

Among the crowd were children and elderly alike, many wearing the new all-white Bangladesh kit. The stadium grounds turned festive, with co-sponsors setting up fan zones, selfie stages, and mini-games, including a goalpost challenge with prizes.

A group of Bashundhara Kings supporters near Dainik Bangla More, proudly wearing national jerseys, traveled from districts such as Cumilla, Munshiganj, and Satkhira.

“We’re always there — from domestic leagues to international friendlies,” said Mehdi Hasan.

Arafat Sheikh from Munshiganj shared a bittersweet thought: “My father wanted to come today, but I had only one ticket.”

For Sheikh Rabiul Islam of Satkhira, this was a first. “I’ve never seen the national team live. With Hamza and Shamit [Shome] joining, this team feels different. There’s hope.”

Satkhira’s Asadul Islam, who had stopped watching football years ago, returned with renewed faith. “I think Bangladesh will fight hard today. Afeida Khandakar (women’s team captain) gave me this ticket. I couldn’t miss it.”

Three friends — Samiul, Arif, and Zahid — came from Cumilla to see Hamza, Jamal, and Shamit live. Samiul noted his Tk 400 ticket was offered for resale at Tk 2,000, but he declined. “Watching from the gallery is priceless,” he said.

Inside, former national players, women’s national team members, and referees entered with complimentary tickets. Outside, some desperate fans still searched for tickets. One man, denied entry, begged this reporter for help, saying he was asked to pay Tk 2,500 for a Tk 400 ticket just to be part of what promised to be a historic evening.

Much waiting and anticipation culminated yesterday evening. However, as Mohammedan coach and former national striker, Alfaz Ahmed, said, “a victory can erase the pain of spectators’ long wait.” Unfortunately, that was not the case as the hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat.