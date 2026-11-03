Akhtaruzzaman’s airport protest brought results, Jamaat ameer says

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman today vowed to continue the party’s struggle for people’s rights, saying attempts to silence the opposition would not succeed.

“We do not fear intimidation. We fear only Allah,” he said.

Shafiqur was speaking at a reception for Jamaat associate member and retired Major Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman at the official residence of the opposition leader on Minto Road in Dhaka.

The reception was held after Akhtaruzzaman was released on bail in a case filed over allegedly threatening the executive director of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and assaulting a security supervisor.

Akhtaruzzaman was released from Keraniganj Central Jail around 10:00am today. Jamaat’s central leaders received him at the jail gate.

Detectives arrested him from his residence in Dhaka Cantonment on October 2.

A day earlier, a video showing Akhtaruzzaman confronting airport officials went viral on social media.

In the video, he is heard telling airport Executive Director Group Captain SM Ragib Samad: “I will grab you by the neck and throw you out. You don’t work, you do nothing, and get postings through lobbying. Do you want to get beaten?”

Shafiqur said Akhtaruzzaman and 34 other Jamaat lawmakers, along with their family members, had to wait three hours to collect their luggage after arriving at the airport from Umrah.

He said Akhtaruzzaman had protested against irregularities, corruption and mismanagement at the airport, adding that his language had been harsh because of the situation.

The Jamaat chief claimed that Akhtaruzzaman had not assaulted anyone and described the case against him as false.

Shafiqur said the authorities had taken several steps following Akhtaruzzaman’s protest over shortages of luggage trolleys, baggage theft and tampering. A total of 300 new trolleys had been added in two phases, and ground-handling staff had been equipped with body cameras, he said.

He also claimed that passengers were now receiving their luggage within 15 to 20 minutes.

“Your protest has been fully effective. It is bringing results,” Shafiqur said, thanking Akhtaruzzaman for speaking up for passengers who had long suffered at the airport.

He said the Jamaat leader’s arrest had prompted expatriate Bangladeshis to hold meetings and rallies in different countries and even lay siege to Bangladeshi embassies in protest.

Shafiqur vowed that Jamaat would continue its struggle until people’s rights were restored, warning that attempts to silence dissent, as in the past, would no longer work in Bangladesh.

“Instead of character assassination of the opposition, try to address your failures. If you do that and people’s sufferings are reduced, they will support you,” he said.

The Jamaat chief also accused the government of targeting the opposition with propaganda to cover up its failures and incompetence.

Akhtaruzzaman, a two-time MP from Kishoreganj-2, joined Jamaat-e-Islami ahead of the 13th parliamentary election. He was previously elected as a BNP candidate from the Katiadi constituency in 1991 and 1996.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/politics/news/akhtaruzzamans-airport-protest-brought-results-jamaat-ameer-says-4314491