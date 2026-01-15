Advisers to visit districts to campaign for referendum

Members of the interim government’s Advisory Council are set to take to the field to campaign for the referendum, with 19 advisers and one special assistant to the chief adviser scheduled to conduct outreach activities in 61 districts during the third week of this month, according to sources at the Cabinet Division.

The Cabinet Division has already informed the deputy commissioners of all districts about the advisers’ visits. On the day of the visit, the district administration will organise meetings involving local administrative officials, representatives of law enforcement agencies, and members of the public from various professions and social groups. At these meetings, the advisers will highlight the benefits of voting “Yes” in the referendum.

A Cabinet Division official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said representatives of various political parties have been requested to attend these meetings.

So far, Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has not been included in the week-long, high-level campaign as he remains preoccupied with monitoring the country’s overall law and order situation. The campaign programme does not include Dhaka, Barishal and Cumilla, and the home adviser may join the campaign when activities are scheduled in these areas.

The interim government has formed an “Election Monitoring and Assistance Advisory Committee” to support the Election Commission and coordinate among the Cabinet Division, the Armed Forces Division and various ministries and departments so that polling and the overall election process can be completed smoothly.

The interim government has published the July National Charter, which proposes 11 major reform recommendations to be incorporated into the constitution. The Consensus Commission has recommended that these constitutional amendment proposals be approved through a referendum. Accordingly, the government has scheduled the referendum to be held on the same day as the national parliamentary election.

In the referendum, citizens will be able to express their views by voting “yes” or “no”. The government is urging voters to approve the reform proposals by casting a “yes” vote and has launched a nationwide campaign to that effect. The campaign is being carried out through the Chief Adviser’s Office as well as all ministries, divisions and departments, and has also been extended to garment factories, private banks, NGOs and other private institutions.

Constitutional expert Dr Shahdeen Malik has criticised the government’s campaign for “yes” vote, describing it as direct interference in the electoral process.

Speaking to TBS on 7 January, Dr Malik said, “I have never seen an interim or caretaker government that is responsible for holding elections openly asking people to vote ‘yes’ in any vote or referendum. To my knowledge, there is no legal or ethical standard that permits this. It can be described as directly unlawful or unethical.”

Which adviser will campaign where and when

The first day’s tour will begin with Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan. On 15 January, he will start in Chattogram, followed by campaigns in Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar over the next two days. In total, he is scheduled to visit five districts.

Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud will visit Brahmanbaria and Noakhali on 18 January. On the same day, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul will visit Gaibandha and Panchagarh, followed by visits to Sherpur and Jamalpur.

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan will go to Rangpur on 18 January, Nilphamari on 19, and Rajbari and Faridpur on 21 January.

Health Adviser Nurjahan Begum will campaign in Sirajganj and Pabna on 18 January, and Natore and Rajshahi the following day. Education Adviser CR Abrar will visit Narsingdi, Shariatpur on 18 January and Dinajpur on 21 January.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed will begin campaigning in Feni on 19 January, followed by visits to Lakshmipur and Chandpur on 21 January.

Power and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan will campaign in Tangail and Manikganj on 19 January.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin will campaign in Mymensingh and Netrokona on 19 January.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter will visit Khagrachhari and Rangamati on 19 January, and later campaign in Thakurgaon on 21 January.

Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain will campaign in Habiganj and Sunamganj on 19 January, and in Sylhet and Moulvibazar on 21 January.

Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen S Murshid will campaign in Satkhira, Jashore, Jhenaidah and Chuadanga on 19 and 20 January.

Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma will campaign in Bhola and Jhalakathi on 19 January, and in Magura and Narail the following day.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain will start campaigning in Pirojpur on 20 January, followed by Barguna and Patuakhali the next day. Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder will campaign in Bagerhat and Khulna on 20 January, and in Meherpur and Kushtia the following day.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar will campaign in Chapainawabganj and Naogaon on 20 January.

Labour Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain will campaign in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram on 21 January.

Liberation War Affairs Adviser Faruk-e-Azam, Bir Protik, will campaign in Joypurhat and Bogura on 21 January. Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki will campaign only in Narayanganj on the same day.

Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Faiz Ahmed Taiyab will campaign in Madaripur and Gopalganj on 20 January, and in Gazipur the following day.

