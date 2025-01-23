ACC to investigate corruption in 11th National Election

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to investigate allegations of power abuse, criminal misconduct, ballot fraud, vote rigging, and financial transactions related to the election of parliament members in the 11th National Elections held on December 30, 2018. This photo was taken at Willes Little Flower School, a polling centre in Dhaka’s Kakrail area, on December 29, 2018, which shows law enforcement officials carrying voting materials to the booths. Star File Photo / Prabir Das

He said that allegations of various irregularities during the 11th National Parliamentary Election, such as vote rigging on the night before the election, ballot fraud, reporting voter turnout above 90 percent in certain centres, extensive financial transactions, and abuse of power to ensure the victory of candidates, have been reported in various media and submitted to the ACC.

A five-member team has been formed to investigate these allegations. The investigation team will analyse videos, reports from domestic and international media, election result sheets, and other necessary materials to prepare and submit their findings.

The then-prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, and with overall management by AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, leaders and activists from every metropolitan, district, divisional, sub-district, municipal, union, and ward-level AL activists participated in orchestrating these irregularities, as per the allegations.

It also implicates officials from various levels of government, including then-inspector general of police Javed Patwary, DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, Rab chief Benazir Ahmed, former IGP Shahidul Haque, defense affairs adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddique, then-public administration adviser HT Imam, deputy commissioners, district returning officers, divisional commissioners, range DIGs, police superintendents, officers-in-charge of police stations, district/upazila election officers, presiding officers, and other officials associated with the election process.

Daily Star