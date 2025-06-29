No special celebration for 8 August: Press secy

Protesters display the national flag as they storm the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s residence in Dhaka on August 5. | Agence France-Presse

There will be no special celebration for 8 August this year, which was earlier declared to be commemorated annually as ‘New Bangladesh Day’.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam made the announcement on his Facebook handle, stating that the Advisory Council on Sunday decided to celebrate “July Shaheed Dibosh” on 16 July and “July Gono-ovvutthan Dibosh” on 5 August.

Govt declares 5 August ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, 8 August ‘New Bangladesh Day’, 16 July ‘Martyr Abu Sayed Day’

Earlier on 25 June, the government declared 5 August as ‘July Mass Uprising Day’, 8 August as ‘New Bangladesh Day’, and 16 July as ‘Martyr Abu Sayed Day’, to be observed annually.

According to separate circulars issued by the Cabinet Division, these days were categorised under the observance of national and international days, with 5 August listed under the ‘Ka’ category and 8 August and 16 July under the ‘Kha’ category.

All concerned ministries, departments and organisations were asked to implement it properly.

The government decision declaring 8 August as New Bangladesh Day was met with heavy criticism.

Hasnat, Sarjis slam declaration of 8 Aug as ‘New Bangladesh Day’

National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organisers Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam criticised the interim government for declaring 8 August as “New Bangladesh Day”.

Taking to Facebook, the key coordinators of July movement said 5 August should be observed as the “New Bangladesh Day.”