90th birth anniv of Ziaur Rahman today

Staff Correspondent 19 January, 2026, 00:37

Today is the 90th anniversary of the birth of Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman, also a former president.

The party has announced a two-day programme to observe the birth anniversary of Ziaur Rahman.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the two-day programme at a press conference at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan in the capital Dhaka on Saturday.

As part of the programme, members of the BNP national standing committee and leaders and activists from all levels will place wreaths and offer prayers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital at 11:00am today.

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has also been invited to attend the event, Rizvi said.

Born on January 19, 1936, at Baghbari in Bogura, Ziaur Rahman founded the BNP in 1978 and became the country’s seventh president.

During the country’s War of Independence in 1971, Zia was initially a sector commander. He later became a brigade commander and commanded the Z-Force. He was decorated with the second highest gallantry award of Bir Uttam.

His proclamation of the country’s independence from Kalurghat radio station in Chattogram on March 27, 1971, two days after the Pakistan army’s crackdown on unarmed Bengalis on the night of March 25, made Zia a household name in Bangladesh.

He rose to power on November 7, 1975, following the coup of mid-August and the counter-coup on November 3 that year. In April 1977, he became president of the country.

Ziaur Rahman was assassinated by a group of army officers at Chattogram Circuit House on May 30, 1981.

To observe his birth anniversary, the Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh will organise various events, including a medical camp, Rizvi added.

A discussion programme will be held at 11:00am at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh auditorium at Kakrail tomorrow. Senior BNP leaders and prominent national figures are scheduled to speak at the event.

To mark the occasion, the BNP flags will be hoisted at the central office and all party offices nationwide today.

Discussion meetings and prayer sessions will be organised by the BNP and its affiliated organisations at their units in districts, metropolitan cities and upazilas across the country.

Posters have been prepared and special supplements will be published in various national newspapers on the occasion today.

Source: https://www.newagebd.net/post/politics/288595/90th-birth-anniv-of-ziaur-rahman-today