7 ship crew hacked to death after being drugged: RAB

Family members trying to identify their loved ones at the 250-bed General Hospital in Chandpur Sadar on Tuesday, 24 December, 2024. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has claimed that seven crew members of a cargo vessel in Meghna were hacked to death after being drugged by a former colleague, Akash Mondol alias Irfan, due to alleged long-standing grievances over unpaid salaries and mistreatment.

The suspect, Akash Mondol, alias Irfan, arrested last night in Chitalmari, Bagerhat, confessed to the murders during initial interrogation, reads a RAB press statement released today.

RAB Media Wing Director Lt Col Munim Ferdous told The Business Standard that Akash planned the murders out of anger towards the vessel’s master Golam Kibria, who reportedly withheld salaries for eight months and behaved abusively.

RAB arrested Akash during a joint operation involving its intelligence branch and local units.

Evidence recovered included blood-stained clothing, a bag, gloves, sleeping pill packaging, and seven mobile phones, five of which belonged to the victims.

Earlier on 23 December, seven people were murdered when a cargo vessel with eight people onboard “came under an attack” in the Meghna River in Chandpur.

The vessel MV Al-Bakhera, owned by HP Enterprise, was found on the river in the Ishanbala area of Majherchar under Haimchar upazila.

How it went down

According to RAB, Akash, 26, planned and executed the murders after growing frustrated with the vessel’s master over delayed payments, withheld bonuses, and the lack of leave for the crew.

On Sunday, the MV-Al Bakhera, carrying 720 tonnes of urea fertiliser, set sail from Chattogram for Baghabari, Sirajganj. That evening, Akash reportedly mixed 30 sleeping pills into the curry served as the crew’s night meal. All except the helmsman Jewel and Akash consumed the meal and went to sleep.

At approximately 3:30am on Monday, Akash began his attack. Using a weapon found onboard, he first hacked the vessel’s master to death. Fearing discovery, he then attacked the other crew members, killing seven and leaving one survivor, Jewel.

After the killings, Akash operated the vessel until it became stuck in the Majhirchar area. He fled the scene aboard a passing trawler, claiming he needed to visit a market.

RAB’s press statement said that Akash described the ship’s master as abusive and dismissive, often withholding salaries and bonuses. Akash alleged that his colleagues were too afraid to protest, which led him to plan the murders.

The deceased were identified as the vessel’s master Golam Kibria, driver Salauddin Molla, greaser Sajibul Islam, lascars Sheikh Sabuj, cook Rana Kazi, Majedul Islam, and Aminul Islam Munshi. The lone survivor has been identified as Jewel.

The vessel’s owner, Mahbub Morshed, filed a case at the Haimchar Police Station on Tuesday. RAB has assured us that further investigation is underway to confirm Akash’s statements and motives, as well as legal action against the accused.

The Ministry of Industries then formed an investigation committee and expressed condolences over the brutal murder and injury of the crew.

The committee was instructed to submit a report within the next five working days with clear recommendations on the cause of the killings, the extent of damage and liability, and what to do in the future to prevent similar incidents.

