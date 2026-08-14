53 activists of AL, affiliated organisations arrested in Bashundhara

Police arrested 53 activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations – whose political activities are banned – from a flat in the capital’s Bashundhara Residential Area today (13 August).

The arrests were made during a raid at a flat in Bashundhara Residential Area around 9:05pm, according to a press release.

Police said that activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, Jubo Mohila League, the now-banned Chhatra League and other affiliated organisations had gathered there to plan 15 August observance programmes and flash processions across Dhaka.

The release stated that officers seized placards and banners from the flat, where those present were allegedly chanting anti-state slogans.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhatara Police Station, said legal proceedings were underway.

On 12 May 2025, the government banned all activities of the Awami League and its associated and affiliated organisations under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

Chhatra League had already been banned by the interim government on 23 October 2024.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/53-activists-al-affiliated-organisations-arrested-bashundhara-1514676