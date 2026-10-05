At least 10 people, including four journalists, were injured in an alleged attack by a group of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) activists at Rajshahi University on Sunday night.

The incident took place around 8:30pm in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall on the university campus.

The injured journalists are Jahidul Islam, Rajshahi University correspondent for Agamir Shomoy; Noor Ahsan Mridul of The Daily Star; Arifuzzaman Qurban of bdnews24.com; and Mainul Islam Raju of Samakal.

They were initially taken to the university medical centre for treatment.

At around 10pm, they were referred to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

According to eyewitnesses and journalists present at the scene, JCD leaders and activists arrived in front of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall in a procession from the university’s Transport Market around 8pm.

Some of them were seen carrying various locally made weapons, including machetes, cleavers, hockey sticks, metal pipes and baseball bats.

The incident came amid a Facebook dispute between Chhatra Dal leader M Ahsan Habib and Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSI) Assistant Cultural Secretary Rakibul Islam over a Facebook post related to RUCSU General Secretary Salahuddin Ammar.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/politics/4-journalists-among-10-injured-in-alleged-jcd-attack-at-rajshahi-university