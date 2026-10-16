4 die from dengue, 1,181 hospitalised in 24 hours

At least four dengue patients died while 1,181 others were hospitalised in 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Of the deaths, two each reported in Dhaka division and Dhaka South City Corporation, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DHGS).

With the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths this year rose to 335 and cases 108,440.

Currently, 5,897 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/healthcare/disease/news/4-die-dengue-1181-hospitalised-24-hours-4300226