4 Bangladeshis injured in drone attack at Kuwait airport: Embassy

The Daily Star

At least four Bangladeshi citizens were among dozens of people injured in a drone attack at Kuwait International Airport today, according to the Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait.

“The injured Bangladeshi citizens have been admitted to Farwaniya Hospital, and the Bangladesh embassy is regularly monitoring their health condition,” it said in a statement.

According to BBC, an Indian citizen was killed and more than 60 injured in the incident.

Kuwait’s defence ministry spokesman called the attack “criminal Iranian aggression”, while the foreign ministry said diplomatic missions had been damaged.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the attack, saying it was in retaliation for US strikes on an Iranian oil tanker and Qeshm Island. Iran also said it targeted US bases in the Gulf.

The US earlier said it had launched “self-defence” strikes on Iran, and shot down or intercepted Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain.

The latest escalation threatens a shaky US-Iran ceasefire.

The Bangladesh embassy in Kuwait has advised all Bangladeshi expatriates not to take photos or record videos of the scene, especially of rocket or drone attacks and the interception of those as it is a punishable offence under Kuwaiti law.

Furthermore, it has come to the embassy’s attention that there is a shortage in the supply of stored blood at Kuwait’s Central Blood Bank.

“In this regard, expatriate Bangladeshi citizens living in Kuwait who are capable of donating blood are specially requested to visit the Central Blood Bank on an emergency basis to donate blood and to encourage others to do the same,” the statement said.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/news/4-bangladeshis-injured-drone-attack-kuwait-airport-embassy-4189976