3 Bangladeshis wounded as India nationals attack at Chapainawabganj border

Three Bangladeshis sustained injuries in an attack by India nationals during a face-off today amid escalating tensions along the zero line of Chouka border in Chapainawabganj’s Shibganj upazila.

The incident happened around noon, in the presence of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF).

The injured are Mesbahul Haque from Namotola area of Binodpur union of Shibganj, Md Rony from Biswanathpur village, and Md Faruk.

Of them, Faruk and Mesbahul sustained injuries from ‘hansua’ – a sharp weapon used for cutting grain – thrown from the Indian side, while Rony was injured by hurled stones, Prothom Alo reports.

Later on the day, a flag meeting at the battalion commander level between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and BSF took place, reports UNB.

After the meeting, 59 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Golam Kibria said tensions had arisen between the people on both sides of the border over the cutting of mango trees within Bangladesh. “The situation is currently under control”.

During the clashes today, the Indian nationals reportedly hurled crude bombs, local sharp weapons as well as stones at the Bangladeshis.

Videos shared on social media showed hundreds of Indian nationals encroaching into Bangladeshi land behind BSF soldiers.

Locals reported that BSF members suddenly brought over 500 Indian nationals to the barbed wire fence, who then crossed into Bangladesh, hurling crude bombs as BSF launched teargas shells, with sporadic border tension persisting as of 5:30pm.

Earlier, on 7 January, at the Chouka border, the BSF unlawfully began constructing a barbed wire fence along the zero line, prompting the BGB to intervene and heighten tensions.

‘BSF expressed regret’

BGB Commander Kibria said the BSF expressed regret over the cutting of mango trees by Indian citizens and assured that they would take appropriate action to address the issue.

He also urged Bangladeshi citizens to stay away from the border’s zero line, highlighting that BSF personnel violated international law by deploying sound grenades to manage the situation.

In this regard, he said the BGB had lodged a protest with the BSF, and the matter had been reported to the higher authorities of the BGB.

