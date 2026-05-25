15 killed as truck overturns near Jamuna Bridge in Tangail

An overturned truck is pictured in Tangail following an accident on 25 May 2026. Photo: UNB

At least 15 people were killed and six others were injured as a truck carrying iron rods overturned on the eastern side of the Jamuna Bridge in the Saratail area of Kalihati upazila in Tangail early today (25 May).

The identities of the victims could not be known immediately, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Gopalpur Circle) Fauzia Habib Khan.

She said the accident occurred at about 4:30am when the truck heading towards the northern region from Chattogram overturned, leaving 15 people dead on the spot.

The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the police officer added.

Police said the victims might have boarded the truck at different points on their way home during the Eid rush.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, they added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/15-killed-truck-overturns-near-jamuna-bridge-tangail-1447941