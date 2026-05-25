RAB, police camps attacked in Jungle Salimpur; joint operation underway

A gang of criminals attacked RAB and police camps in Jungle Salimpur, an area notorious for criminal activities in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram, early today (25 May).

Some armed members of the “Yasin Bahini” surrounded the Rapid Action Battalion camp and opened fire at around 2:30am, said Lieutenant Colonel Hafizur Rahman, commander of RAB-7.

RAB members also returned fire in self-defence, he added.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured in the incident.

Later, joint forces launched a search operation in the area.

The operation was still underway at the time of filing this report this morning.

Meanwhile, local sources said criminals also attacked the police camp in Alinagar of Jungle Salimpur at the same time.

Additional law enforcement personnel were sent to the area and a joint operation is underway.

Earlier, on 19 January, RAB Deputy Assistant Director Motaleb Hossain was killed in an attack by criminals in the remote jungle area of Salimpur.

For over two decades, Jungal Salimpur has served as a stronghold for criminals.

Previous attempts to clear the area in 2017 and 2022 failed due to local resistance and other obstacles.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/crime/rab-police-camps-attacked-jungle-salimpur-joint-operation-underway-1447946