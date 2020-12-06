Writ petition filed to protect all sculptures including Bangabandhu’s

Following the vandalising incident of an under-constitution sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia, a Supreme Court lawyer today filed a writ petition with the High Court — seeking its directives on the government to protect and preserve all sculptures, including those of the Father of the Nation, across the country.

Advocate Uttam Kumar Lahiri submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC, also praying to the court to order the director general of Bangladesh Islamic Foundation and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque to take necessary steps so that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is not brought in religious mattersin any manner.

Citing the petition, Uttam Kumar Lahiri’s lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi told The Daily Star that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of the independence of Bangladesh and his sculpture is a symbol of the independence, and therefore, his sculpture must be protected and preserved.

The respondents are duty bound to protect all the monuments under Article 24 of the constitution, she said.

Secretaries to the ministries of home, Liberation War affairs and religious affairs, inspector general of police, director general of Bangladesh Islamic Foundation and Khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque have been mentioned as respondents in the required directives, lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi said.

She saidthe HC may hold hearing on the writ petition tomorrow.

Vandals damaged the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia town early yesterday.