We know how to deal with anti-liberation elements: Joy

“We have advanced Bangladesh, so are we still doing. We are establishing Bangladesh as a modern developing country. But, I must utter a few words of caution that a quarter in our country has already come into play to pull the country backward,” he said.

Joy was addressing a webinar arranged by ICT division last night to mark the fourth Digital Bangladesh Day, said a CRI press release here today.

He said: “They warned that they would turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan. Do we want that to happen? Should our country plunge back into the dark-age? We will never let that happen.”

“As long as Awami League government is there, we will not let it happen. On behalf of our youths, I want to say that we have to eradicate this fundamentalist force,” he added.