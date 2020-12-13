We know how to deal with anti-liberation elements: Joy

“We have advanced Bangladesh, so are we still doing. We are establishing Bangladesh as a modern developing country. But, I must utter a few words of caution that a quarter in our country has already come into play to pull the country backward,” he said.
Joy was addressing a webinar arranged by ICT division last night to mark the fourth Digital Bangladesh Day, said a CRI press release here today.
He said: “They warned that they would turn Bangladesh into Afghanistan. Do we want that to happen? Should our country plunge back into the dark-age? We will never let that happen.”
“As long as Awami League government is there, we will not let it happen. On behalf of our youths, I want to say that we have to eradicate this fundamentalist force,” he added.
“What can the attack on the Father of the Nation be dubbed? This is a blow to the spirit of our Liberation War,” he said.
Joy said those who attacked the spirit of the liberation war of Bangladesh are against the country.
“How do we address them? We call them Razakars. Jamaat was in 1971 and Hefazat has become that neo-Razakar,” he said.
“We are Bangladesh Awami League, we liberated Bangladesh, we modernised Bangladesh. Facing all the challenges, we are paving the developmental path for Bangladesh. We know how to deal with Razakars,” he said.
State minister for ICT division Zunaid Ahmed Palak chaired the function while Access to Information (a2i) project policy adviser Anir Chowdhury moderated it.
ICT division senior secretary NM Zeaul Alam also spoke on the occasion.