AL, allies should be banned for aiding Hasina

Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, yesterday said if Sheikh Hasina was the mastermind behind the July killings, then the Awami League and its associate bodies should also be banned for aiding her in committing the crimes.

He said there is a difference between AL as a party, Hasina as an individual, and the voters.

“We cannot hold voters accountable for the crimes of the party. However, the registration of the Awami League as a political party must be completely revoked,” he said while speaking to journalists after a dialogue hosted by the Jatiya Nagorik Committee at the BIISS auditorium.

He said there might be 25 to 30 percent of people in the country who were “silent” voters of Awami League.

“Among them, those involved in wrongdoing, abuse of power, murder, enforced disappearances, or similar crimes should be held accountable. They should not have the right to engage in politics in Bangladesh,” he added.

Regarding those voters who were not involved in any wrongdoing, he said their fate should be decided by the people, especially if they seek forgiveness for the crimes committed by Hasina and AL.

Sarjis said they expect to announce their new party within the next week. Regarding AL’s hartal (strike) programme, Sarjis said, “It is irrelevant to discuss the strike of a party that no longer exists.”