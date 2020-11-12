Vote count in US can’t be completed in 4-5 days; takes us 4-5 minutes: CEC

There are many things that the USA can learn from Bangladesh, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda said today.

“We can learn positive things from the US as well,” the CEC said while talking to journalists after casting his vote at the Dhaka-18 by-polls, according to a Prothom Alo report.

“Vote count [in US Presidential Election 2020] took four to five days but we can finish counting votes within four to five minutes,” he said.

The CEC came up with the comments two days after BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asked the government and the Election Commission to learn from the US election.

CEC Nurul Huda cast his vote at IES School and College Centre in Uttara Sector-5 around 11:45pm.