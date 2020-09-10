Torture in police custody: Many compromise out of fear after filing cases

A woman was killed on 8 July 2017 at Madhyakandapara in Narsingdi. Her family said the murder took place sometime between 9:30am and 1:30pm on the day. The woman’s only son was taking his pre-SSC test exams at the time. He returned home to find blood all over and his mother dead.

Three weeks passed since then and the police failed to unravel the mystery of the murder. They interrogated the woman’s husband, daughter and son-in-law at the police station. Then the son was summoned. His name and that of his parents have not been revealed as he is a minor.

After detaining the boy for four days at the police station, they declared that he was the one who had slaughtered his mother. The case is under trial at the Narsingdi juvenile court. The boy is out on bail.