Tigers announce squad for New Zealand tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 20-member squad for the Tigers’ upcoming tour of New Zealand. The Bangladesh team will depart for New Zealand on 23 February to play three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and three T2OIs.

Yasir Ali Chowdhury and youngster Parvez Hossain Emon, who were both in the preliminary squad for the West Indies ODIs were excluded along with Taijul Islam.

A number of Bangladesh cricketers, who were expected to be named in the preliminary squad for the upcoming New Zealand tour, got the coronavirus vaccine at the Kurmitola General Hospital under the supervision of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) yesterday.

Originally scheduled to start from March 13, the three-match ODI series was rescheduled to March 20 at Dunedin. The second ODI will be played at Christchurch on 23rd March and the final ODI will be held at Wellington on March 26.

After the three ODIs, Bangladesh are scheduled to play the three T20Is on March 28, 30 and April 1 respectively.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan skipped the tour of New Zealand to attend the birth of his third child. The cricketer was also granted permission to skip the Sri Lanka Tests — part of the ICC Test Championship — in April.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed