Thakurgaon poultry farmers brace for huge loss

Supply chain disruption and lack of effective measures by authorities concerned during the coronavirus pandemic have led to the closure of dozens of poultry farms in Thakurgaon.

Besides, restriction on movement also dealt a heavy blow to the farms as they failed to supply their chicken to other districts.

Thousands of people in Thakurgaon are dependent on poultry business.

This year has been tough for almost all businesses, including poultry farms, after the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent government-announced general holidays since March 26 to curb the spread of the virus.

Besides, people have started avoiding consumption of chicken during the pandemic resulting in a slump in prices.

In this situation, the traders have sold boiler chicken at Tk 55-60 per kg, Pakistani chicken Tk 100 per kg, local variety of chicken at Tk 280 per kg. Besides, four pieces of eggs is being sold at Tk 20.

Continuous losses have forced many to shut down their farms, reports UNB.