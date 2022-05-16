TCB postpones sale of essentials through trucks

Star Business Report
Sun May 15, 2022 11:18 PM Last update on: Sun May 15, 2022 11:33 PM
An old man falls to the ground amid a mad dash of people out to buy daily essentials at lower prices from a TCB truck in the capital’s Rampura. With prices of commodities rising sharply, the crowds behind these trucks have kept swelling over the past month or so. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: SK Enamul Haq

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has postponed its decision to sell daily essentials scheduled to start tomorrow, it said in a statement.
The TCB took the decision as the government is taking a preparation of selling the edible oil, lentil and sugar at lower than market prices through family cards.
Right now, works are underway to prepare and distribute family cards in Dhaka and Barishal cities, the TCB said in the press release.
It will resume sales of the essentials through family cards after completion of the card distribution, it said.
On May 11, the TCB announced to sell edible oil at Tk 110 per litre, lentils at Tk 65 per kg and sugar at Tk 55 a kg from May 16.
During Ramadan, the TCB sold certain daily essentials through trucks to enable one crore families to get the commodities. The sales ended on April 28.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here