TCB postpones sale of essentials through trucks

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has postponed its decision to sell daily essentials scheduled to start tomorrow, it said in a statement.

The TCB took the decision as the government is taking a preparation of selling the edible oil, lentil and sugar at lower than market prices through family cards.

Right now, works are underway to prepare and distribute family cards in Dhaka and Barishal cities, the TCB said in the press release.

It will resume sales of the essentials through family cards after completion of the card distribution, it said.

On May 11, the TCB announced to sell edible oil at Tk 110 per litre, lentils at Tk 65 per kg and sugar at Tk 55 a kg from May 16.

During Ramadan, the TCB sold certain daily essentials through trucks to enable one crore families to get the commodities. The sales ended on April 28.