Take ‘practical actions’ for Rohingya repatriation: Momen to new UN Resident Coordinator

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the UN to take practical actions to ensure early repatriation of the Rohingya to Myanmar.

He made the call when the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis presented her credentials to the foreign minister today (May 24, 2022) at State Guest House Padma.

After handing over a letter from the UN Secretary General António Guterres, she thereby officially entered her new role succeeding Mia Seppo.

Foreign Minister welcomed Lewis to Bangladesh and expressed deep appreciation for long-standing cooperation between Bangladesh and the UN in diverse fields ranging from development, peace and women empowerment.

Momen thanked the UN bodies for standing beside Bangladesh with humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas, but also underscored the importance of starting the work of UN bodies in Bhasan Char, following up the signing of an MoU between the Bangladesh and UNHCR in October, 2021.

He highlighted the need for increased efforts from UN and other stakeholders to increase and maintain worldwide awareness about the plight of the Rohingya people.

Lewis lauded Bangladesh for its stellar performance in all developmental aspects. They also discussed the need for global climate financing and Bangladesh’s crucial role in UN peacekeeping operations, among others.

The foreign minister expressed Bangladesh’s readiness to send more peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping missions.