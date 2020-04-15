Sylhet medical college doctor dies of coronavirus

Assitant professor of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Dr Md Moyeen Uddin died in COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, according to sources.

He was admitted to capital Dhaka’s military-run Kurmitola General Hospital, Dr. Ayesha Akhter, Assistant Director of Bangladesh’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed Nayadiganta this morning.

Being tested positive for coronavirus doctor Moinuddin took admission to this hospital a couple of days ago, she added.

For the last few days was in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, according to hospital and relative sources.

Meanwhile, citing Dr Nirupam Das, chief administrator of Bangladesh Doctors Foundation, local The Daily Star reports that he is the first doctor who died of coronavirus in the country.

Till the date more than 100 medical staffers including 55 doctors have been infected by the lethal coronavirus in Bangladesh.