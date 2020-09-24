Sufferings of Vietnam returnees: Fraudsters at large, victims in jail

Following a writ petition, the High Court issued a rule on Monday as to why the 83 returnees would not be released. The secretaries to the ministries of home, law, and foreign affairs, inspector general of police, inspector general of prisons, and the officer-in-charge of Turag police station were asked to show cause. In many cases, the people concerned do not heed the order or rule to show cause. They consider themselves above the law. Sensitivity is expected from every one when the question of the life and death of 83 families is concerned.

Let the 83 imprisoned Vietnam returnees be freed immediately and unconditionally. At the same time, the police officer who arrested so many citizens on suspicion and sent them to jail, must be held accountable too. The implementation of law does not mean that the members of the law enforcement will have no consideration.