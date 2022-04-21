Students-traders clashes: Three cases filed against 1400, none arrested

A total of three cases have been filed late Wednesday night with the New Market police station on several allegations, including killing, over the clashes between the Dhaka College Students and the traders.

A total of 1400, including the students of Dhaka College and traders, workers and hawkers in the New Market area, were made accused in these cases. Two of these cases were lodged on the allegations of killing Nahid Hasan and attack on police and another case was filed under the Explosives Acts. However, no one was arrested as of Thursday.