Students-traders clashes: Three cases filed against 1400, none arrested

Staff Correspondent   Prothom Alo

Dhaka

Police fired tear gas to disperse the students of Dhaka College and traders of New Market
A total of three cases have been filed late Wednesday night with the New Market police station on several allegations, including killing, over the clashes between the Dhaka College Students and the traders.

A total of 1400, including the students of Dhaka College and traders, workers and hawkers in the New Market area, were made accused in these cases. Two of these cases were lodged on the allegations of killing Nahid Hasan and attack on police and another case was filed under the Explosives Acts. However, no one was arrested as of Thursday.

“Besides, another case will be filed over the killing of the salesman who was injured during the clash and succumbed to his injuries on Thursday,” he added.

Police said Nahid Hasan’s uncle Md Sayeed filed a case as plaintiff over the killing of his nephew on Wednesday. Some 150 to 200 identified persons were made accused in this case.

In addition, a sub-inspector (SI) at the New Market police station, lodged a case as plaintiff on the allegation of assaulting police and obstructing government duties against 900 unidentified persons besides mentioning the names of 24 people in New Market.

Meanwhile, Yamin Kabir, another SI at the New Market police station, filed another case accusing 150 to 200 unidentified persons in connection with cocktail blasts in front of Dhaka College.

