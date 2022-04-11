Stocks return to gaining streak

The index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) returned to the black today after falling for four consecutive days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the premier bourse in Bangladesh, rose 21 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,662 at the end of the day.

Turnover, an important indicator of the market, rose to Tk 643 crore today, 24 per cent up from the previous day’s Tk 515 crore.

At the DSE, 217 stocks advanced, 110 declined and 52 remained the same.

Meghna Pet Industries topped the list of gainers with a 10 per cent rise. JMI Hospital, Imam Button, Meghna Condensed Milk and Apex Tannery also saw major gains.

Pubali Bank shed the most with a 3.22 per cent drop. GBB Power, Bank Asia, Hwa Well Textiles, and C&A Textiles were among the heavy losers.

Meanwhile, Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 36 crore changing hands followed by Provati Insurance, IPDC Finance, Genex Infosys, and Fortune Shoes.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, edged up 42 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close the day at 19,544.

Of the 261 stocks traded, 115 rose, 110 fell, and 36 did not see any price movement.