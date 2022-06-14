Stocks fall for second day

The stock market index continued to fall today for the second consecutive day since the announcement of the proposed national budget for 2022-23 fiscal year.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), dropped 39 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 6,391.

Turnover of the Dhaka bourse, however, hit Tk 798 crore, up from the previous day’s Tk 636 crore.

Meanwhile, DS-30, the blue-chip index, and DSES, the Shariah-based index, fell by 17 points and 8 points respectively.

At the DSE, 84 stocks up, 253 down and 42 remained unchanged.

Meghna Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.77 per cent. Monno Fabrics, Tosrifa Industries, Prime Textiles, and Quasem Industries were also on the list of top gainers.

Southeast Bank eroded mostly that dropped 4.1 per cent. Rupali Bank, MIDAS Financing, Shinepukur Ceramics, and Sonali Life Insurance were among the other companies in the loser tally.

IPDC Finance became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 76 crore changing hands followed by Shinepukur Ceramics, ACI Formulations, Delta Life Insurance, and JMI Hospital.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also dropped today. The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, edged down 101 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 18,789.

Among the 291 stocks traded, 69 rose, 190 fell and 32 remained the same.