Stocks fall for fifth consecutive day

Stocks at Dhaka bourse dropped for the fifth consecutive day today although the market was saved from a big fall in the last hour, thanks to the support from some big players.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stocks Exchange (DSE), dropped 27 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 6,403 at the end of the day.

In the last five days, the index plunged by 295 points.

The turnover of the DSE also fell around 24 per cent to Tk 779 crore which was Tk 1,024 crore the previous day.

At the DSE, 89 stocks advanced, 245 declined and 45 remained unchanged.

Daffodil Computers topped the gainers’ list with a 9.97 per cent rise. International Leasing Financial Services, Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries, ICB AMCL First Agrani Bank Mutual Fund, and Bangas Ltd also saw major gains.

RD Food shed the most with a 4.9 per cent drop. Sonar Bangla Insurance, IPDC Finance, Jute Spinners, and Pragati Insurance were among the heavy losers.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 47 crore changing hands followed by Shinepukur Ceramics, JMI Hospitals, Salvo Chemical Industries, and Fu-Wang Ceramic Industries.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell today. The CASPI, the main index of the CSE, went down 121 points, or 0.64 per cent, to close the day at 18,745.

Of the 293 stocks traded, 66 rose, 195 fell, and 32 did not see any price movement.