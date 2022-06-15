Stocks can’t stop falling

The stock market in Bangladesh opened lower today as well, extending the losses it incurred in the last several days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 19 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 6,372 at 12:30 pm. Turnover stood at Tk 423 crore.

On the DSE, 123 stocks advanced, 193 tumbled and 50 did not show any price movement.

Miracle Industries topped the gainers’ list, rising 9.71 per cent. Meghna Insurance, Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing and Monno Fabrics also posted major gains.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange also fell.

The CASPI, the prime index of the bourse in the port city, shed 30 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 18,759 at 1:00 pm.