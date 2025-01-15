Former BB deputy governor SK Sur arrested

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Sitangshu Kumar Chowdhury alias SK Sur, a former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, in connection with a corruption case.
ACC deputy director Aktarul Islam confirmed the information to Prothom Alo, saying he was arrested from the capital’s Segunbagicha area this afternoon, and will be produced before the court soon.
The ACC filed a case against SK Sur on 23 December, accusing him of failing to respond to a notice that sought his asset statement. He has now been arrested under the case.
Earlier, the ACC had launched an investigation in 2022 after SK Sur appeared to be involved in the notorious financial scam involving PK Halder. The commission also summoned him in March of the year.
SK Sur retired as the deputy governor in January, 2018. He, while serving in the central bank, allegedly facilitated and benefited from the loan scam carried out by PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank.
prothom alo