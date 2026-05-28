Tk3.82cr toll collected on Jamuna Bridge in 24 hours

Vehicles queue at the Jamuna Bridge east toll plaza as traffic increases ahead of Eid travel. Photo: TBS

A total of 56,239 vehicles crossed the Jamuna Bridge in 24 hours till 12 midnight Wednesday, generating toll revenue of Tk3,82,97,050 during the Eid-ul-Adha holiday.

Executive Engineer Syed Riaz Uddin of the Jamuna Bridge site office said 36,426 vehicles crossed the bridge heading toward northern Bangladesh, generating toll revenue of Tk2,210,4200.

On the other hand, 19,813 vehicles travelled toward Dhaka, generating Tk1,61,92,850 as tolls, he added.

Riaz Uddin said during the Eid holidays, vehicles are crossing through a total of 18 toll booths — nine on each side of the bridge.

Separate booths have also been arranged for motorcycles, with two booths dedicated on each side, he said.

The official mentioned that rain in the early hours of today and the pressure of excessive traffic caused some congestion.

Tangail Superintendent of Police Muhammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar said that there is heavy traffic pressure across the entire Tangail section of the Dhaka–Tangail highway connected to the Jamuna Bridge.

Due to rain this morning, vehicles were moving slowly, but traffic conditions are expected to normalise gradually as the day progresses, he said.

To ease traffic congestion, district police have deployed around 1,000 personnel at different points along the highway, he said.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/tk382cr-toll-collected-jamuna-bridge-24-hours-1449916