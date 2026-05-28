Country moving towards a welfare state: Finance minister

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury today stated that the transition from a fragile economy to stability and progress will require time.

“We have but one request, one appeal to the citizens of the country; grant us this time. We are accountable to you as your elected representatives. We are advancing towards a welfare state,” he said while talking to journalists after performing Eid-ul-Adha prayers at his residence, Darus Salam Jame Mosque, located in city’s Uttar Kattali this morning.

Noting that the prices of goods did not go up during this time Eid-ul-Adha, Khosru mentioned that typically, prices increase during Eid, yet this year it actually declined.

“We aim to maintain this trend. We are making efforts to keep the prices of essential goods under control. Every possible measure is being taken to ensure that the prices remain within the purchasing capacity of the general populace. I am hopeful that prices will gradually decline. But we will need to allow some time for this,” he said.

The budget for the fiscal year 2026-27 is set to be revealed in the National Parliament on 11 June, said Khosru, adding that it will provide the citizens with a new perspective on the economy for the first time.

He briefly outlined the nation’s economic status to journalists while keeping the budget in consideration.

The minister stated, ‘It will not suffice to focus solely on superficial growth. The general populace must reap the benefits of the economy. If the prices of goods exceed the affordability of the common people, they will be deprived of the economic advantages.’ He said

Khosru said the current administration has inherited a fragile economy from previous governments, saying, “We have received a fragile economy in the country from the previous administrations. There is an ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Nevertheless, we must steer this fragile economy towards stability. We will pursue the path of prosperity, InshaAllah.”

He further expressed that Eid-ul-Adha signifies more than merely the slaughter of cows and consumption of meat.

He remarked, “Eid-ul-Adha embodies sacrifice. We must learn the essence of sacrifice; that is the core principle. We need to sacrifice our own interests and contribute to the welfare of others. We must do this for our nation. We must do this for our people. We must do this for our neighbours. We must embrace the spirit of sacrifice.”

“We need to abandon the mindset that prioritizes personal gain above all.”

He also emphasised fostering an environment in the country where mutual respect prevails.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/country-moving-towards-welfare-state-finance-minister-1450241