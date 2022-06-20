Stock index, turnover both fall again

The turnover and the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped again today after rising for consecutive two days.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, dropped 19 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 6,406 today.

Turnover of the Dhaka bourse hit Tk 895 crore, which is 14 per cent lower than the previous day’s Tk 1,046 crore.

In the last two days, the index rose along with turnover after breaking a five-day losing streak.

At the DSE, 62 stocks up, 282 down and 38 remained unchanged.

Meghna Insurance topped the gainers’ list that rose 9.87 per cent. Sinobangla Industries, Alhaj Textile Mills, Paramount Textiles and Emerald Oil were also on the list of the top gainers.

CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund eroded mostly that dropped 2 per cent. Meghna Condensed Milk, National Polymer, Global Insurance, and Silva Pharmaceuticals were the other top losers.

Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 112 crore changing hands followed by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Shinepukur Ceramics, RAK Ceramics and SAIF Powertec.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also dropped today. The CASPI, the all share price index of the port city bourse, edged down 29 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 18,868.

Among the 293 stocks traded, 63 rose, 196 fell and 34 remained the same.