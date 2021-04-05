Shakib wants hundred and fifer in same IPL match

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that he wanted to contribute to the team’s winning cause in this season’s IPL while also breaking the record of scoring a hundred and bagging a fifer.

The all-rounder reached India on March 27 and had to undergo what was a difficult quarantine period. During a rapid-fire round of questions with Cricinfo, he talked about staying in a bubble along with ambitions for the upcoming IPL. “Toughest thing in a bubble is not being to leave your room,” he said.

Asked which side he was looking forward to playing against, Shakib said: “Mumbai”.

Shakib had said that he wanted to play this year’s IPL in order to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup and playing Mumbai Indians was a lofty challenge from which the all-rounder perhaps wants to learn from. He was also very confident in his side’s bowling capabilities that included the likes of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson. “I think we have all the areas covered,” he said when asked about his side’s biggest strength. “I think we have a very good bowling side that can win us the trophy this year,” he added.

“Contributing to the team’s winning cause,” was Shakib’s personal goal. Asked about an IPL record he wanted to break, Shakib said: “Scoring a hundred and getting a five-for in the same match.”

He rated 2014 as his best edition in the IPL so far. He got 11 wickets and scored 227 runs while playing for Kolkata.

Shakib’s Kolkata faces Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 in their first game and Shakib has already begun training with the team following end of mandatory quarantine.

The ace all-rounder has been an integral part of KKR in the past as the franchise have clinched the IPL trophy twice, and Shakib was a part of the side in their 2012 as well as 2014 championship wins. Shakib, who missed playing in the last edition of IPL due to serving a ban, is all set to make his much-anticipated return in the cash-rich league.