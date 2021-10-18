Seven police officials, including Rangpur, Feni SP, transferred

Prothom Alo
Feni SP Khandaker Nurnnabi has been made police AIG while the ministry has transferred AIG Md Abdullah Al Mamun to Feni as SP.
The ministry has also transferred deputy police commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Bijoy Basak to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dhaka as SP while deputy police commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Sanjay Sarkar has been made SP of Chattogram Range DIG and police AIG Md Sohail Rana has been transferred to CMP as deputy police commissioner.