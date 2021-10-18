Seven police officials, including Rangpur, Feni SP, transferred

Prothom Alo

Staff Correspondent

Dhaka

Logo of police

Logo of police

Seven police officials, including the Rangpur police superintendent (SP) Biplop Kumar Sarkar, have been transferred. The home ministry issued a notification on Monday in this regard.

As per the notification, Rangpur SP Biplop Kumar has been made deputy police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) while assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Md Ferdous Ali has been appointed Rangpur SP.

Feni SP Khandaker Nurnnabi has been made police AIG while the ministry has transferred AIG Md Abdullah Al Mamun to Feni as SP.

The ministry has also transferred deputy police commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Bijoy Basak to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dhaka as SP while deputy police commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Sanjay Sarkar has been made SP of Chattogram Range DIG and police AIG Md Sohail Rana has been transferred to CMP as deputy police commissioner.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here