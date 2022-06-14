SC stays case against Prof Yunus

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today (June 13, 2022) stayed for two months the proceedings of a case filed against Nobel laureate and Grameen Telecom Chairman Dr Muhammad Yunus on charge of violating labour law.

The apex court also asked the High Court to hear and dispose of the rule in two months. The rule was issued on December 12 last year over scrapping the case proceedings.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order following a petition filed by the state challenging the HC order.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state during hearing of the petition.

On December 12 last year, the High Court stayed for six months the proceedings of the case against Dr Yunus and also issued a rule asking the state to explain why the case proceedings should not be scrapped.

On that day, the HC bench of Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan came up with the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Dr Yunus challenging legality of the filing and initiation of the case against him.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments filed the case on September 9 last year.

A labour court in Dhaka on October 12 granted bail to Dr Yunus in the case.