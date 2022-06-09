Sagar-Runi murder probe gets 90th time

zA Dhaka court yesterday asked Rab to submit by July 19 the probe report of a case filed over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debdash Chandra Adhikary passed the order after the Rab officer investigating the case failed to submit the report for 89th time yesterday.

Sagar, news editor at Maasranga TV, and his wife Runi, a senior reporter at ATN Bangla, were killed in the early hours of February 11, 2012 in their flat at the capital’s West Razabazar.