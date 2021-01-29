Rohingya relocation: Another 1778 reach Bhasan Char

The batch of Rohingyas in the third phase of relocation reached Bhasan Char in Noakhali around 12:00pm Friday. They were taken from the Chattogram Boat Club in four vessels to Bhasan Char. The vessels started off at 9:00am.

While boarding a vessel in the morning, a Rohingya man Shahabuddin said his brothers already in Bhasan Char had told him there were better facilities there and that is why he opted for the relocation.

Another Rohingya, Riya Khatun, before boarding, said she was taking her four children with her to Bhasan Char. She had relatives there.

Mohammed Shamsud Douza, additional refugee, relief and expatriation commissioner, on Thursday said they have taken preparations to relocate 3,000 Rohingya people on Friday and Saturday.