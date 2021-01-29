Rohingya relocation: Another 1778 reach Bhasan Char

The batch of Rohingyas in the third phase of relocation reached Bhasan Char in Noakhali around 12:00pm Friday. They were taken from the Chattogram Boat Club in four vessels to Bhasan Char. The vessels started off at 9:00am.
While boarding a vessel in the morning, a Rohingya man Shahabuddin said his brothers already in Bhasan Char had told him there were better facilities there and that is why he opted for the relocation.
Another Rohingya, Riya Khatun, before boarding, said she was taking her four children with her to Bhasan Char. She had relatives there.
Mohammed Shamsud Douza, additional refugee, relief and expatriation commissioner, on Thursday said they have taken preparations to relocate 3,000 Rohingya people on Friday and Saturday.
Earlier, a total of 3,446 Rohingya people were relocated to Bhasan Char in two phases on 4 and 29 December last year.
Ukhiya Kutupalong Camp-2 East Rohingya refugee camp in-charge Md Rashedul Islam on Thursday said over 600 people from that camp have voluntarily gone to Chattogram to go to Bhasan Char.
Since 25 August 2017, around 800,000 Rohingya fled persecution in their homeland, the Rakhine state of Myanmar, to take refuge in Bangladesh.
A few thousands more had arrived earlier. There are more than 1.1 million Rohingyas now in registered in refugee camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf.