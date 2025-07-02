Ali Riaz hopeful of reaching consensus on charter by mid-July

The second round of dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission began at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital’s Bailey Road on 2 July 2025. Photo: Collected

A consensus on a charter may be reached by mid-July, Ali Riaz, vice-chairman of the National Consensus Commission, said as the commission sat for the eighth day of the second round of dialogue with political parties today (2 July).

But his optimism about the ongoing talks, being held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital’s Bailey Road, is a cautious one.

“Sometimes there is progress, and sometimes there is disappointment when things don’t move forward as expected,” he said as the discussion on some key issues, including the demarcation of electoral constituencies, the caretaker government system, and presidential pardoning powers, began.

“As of today, 2 July, I believe we may be able to move towards a charter by mid-July,” Riaz said, adding, “Your cooperation and sincerity are the most important factors in this.”

Representatives from various political parties, including BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, participated in the meeting.

“We have noticed that beyond party lines, at the party, alliance, and even individual levels, formal and informal communications are taking place with the commission in different settings over the past few days. These interactions are making us hopeful that we can reach common ground.” Ali Riaz

“We may not be achieving something every day, but some progress is being made. We are getting to know each other, considering various frameworks, and striving for success. That is why I remain hopeful,” said Riaz.

The meeting was chaired by Riaz, with other commission members, Sofor Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Dr Ayub Mia also in attendance.