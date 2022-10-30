President Abdul Hamid off to Germany for medical checkup

President Abdul Hamid left for Germany early today for eye treatment and health checkup.

A VVIP flight of Qatar Airways carrying the President took off for Germany from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 3:20 PM.

Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Huq, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Head of Diplomatic Corps and Moroccan Ambassador to Bangladesh Majid Halim, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson, German Ambassador Achim Troster, chiefs of the three wings of the armed forces, among others, saw off the President at the airport, his press secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.

The president will undergo a health checkup at a hospital in Germany and later an eye test at a hospital in London.

He is expected to return to the country on November 13.