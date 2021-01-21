Police, along with 20 or 30 persons, raid homes of BNP leaders: Khasru

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said that Awami League is using the law enforcement agencies to disrupt the city elections.

The police are raiding the homes of councillor candidates and BNP leaders and activists. They are being told to leave the areas.

The BNP leader made these allegations concerning the Chattogram City Corporation polls, at a press briefing held on Thursday afternoon at the party office in Nasimon Bhaban of the port city.

The police and Awami League leaders have refuted these allegations.

Voting in the Chattogram City Corporation elections is to be held on 27 January.