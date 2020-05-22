People leaving Dhaka amid COVID-19 risk

A large number of people gathered at Paturia-Daulatdia ferry ghat in their desperate bid to go home to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid coronavirus risk, reports UNB.

People in thousands thronged the ferry ghat since morning to cross the river with the resumption of ferry services after two days’ halt.

Some were seen coming to the terminal by cars, microbuses, pick-up vans and motorbikes amid restrictions on movement of transports for over two months to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Zillur Rhman, deputy manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), Aricha ghat, said the ferry services on Daulatdia-Paturia route resumed on Thursday night following the directives of the higher authorities concerned after the suspension of the services for the last two days due to the cyclone Amphan.