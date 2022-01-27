Panama, Paradise papers: BFIU submits report on money launderers to HC

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUI) today submitted to the High Court a report containing names of 69 Bangladeshi individuals and entities disclosed in Panama Papers and Paradise Papers as money launderers.

According to the report, Panama Papers disclosed names of 43 while Paradise Papers disclosed names of 26.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik submitted the report on behalf of BFIU in compliance with the HC’s directive issued on December 6, 2020.

Citing the report, DAG Manik told The Daily Star that the BFIU has found information of money exchanging by 13 Bangladesh nationals to different countries including Australia, Thailand and Malaysia and enquiry is going on about them.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman is scheduled to hold hearing on the matter on Sunday (January 30), he added.