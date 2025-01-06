35 cases filed over July killing during Awami League regime were trumped-up

A special cell on the July-August mass uprising on 1 January published a draft list of 858 people killed during the movement. Police had filed many cases over some of the incidents before 5 August in Dhaka, which blamed BNP and Jamaat men for the killings, apparently to cover up their own involvement. Also, the relatives of the victims at that time said the killings took place by firing either from police or Awami League leaders and activists.

Prothom Alo on 1 August published a report analysing documents of 34 cases filed with different police stations in Dhaka. The report titled “People killed in firing by criminals, claim police in case statements” found that the statements of these cases are almost identical. The case statements read that leaders of BNP and Jamaat, at the behest of their top leadership, or the miscreants attacked police with firearms, explosives or lethal weapons. The incidents of killing took place by these criminals who were masquerading as quota protesters.

The AL government was toppled in the student-led mass uprising on 5 August and an interim government was formed on 8 August. Subsequently, the relatives of the victims filed cases. The trial of killings during the July-August movement is also taking place in the International Crimes Tribunal. Meanwhile, the police submitted final reports in 35 cases in October, November and December.

Dhaka district and sessions judge court’s chief public prosecutor Omar Faruque Faruqui told Prothom Alo that he is aware of submission of final reports in several cases. These cases were filed by police at that time mainly to save leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate organisations, implicating the BNP and Jamaat men.

He maintained that the cases were mainly faulty. Police submitted final reports in those cases as many of the families of the victims filed fresh cases after the fall of Awami League government.

However, the analysis of the final report shows that in at least 6 cases, the police have said that in the future, the cases will be revived if the names, addresses and evidence of the people involved in the murders are found.

These are the murder case of Rakib Hossain, 23, Maruf Hossain, 20, and Sohag, 19, filed at Rampura police station; the murder case of Arif, 18, Rabiul Islam, 27, and four others from Jatrabari police station; the murder case of Rakib, 22, from Uttara Paschim police station; the murder case of Gani Sheikh, 45, Hannan, 22, and Monir Hossain, 28, from Bhatara police station; the murder case of Hasan, 18, from Badda police station and the murder case of Masud, 40, from Kadamtali police station. In four cases, the police have said that there is another case in the same incident.

Criminal law experts maintain that submitting final reports without detailed investigation is not acceptable.

Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that proper investigation is the key in murder cases. If investigation is not carried out properly, the chance to deliver justice gets slimmer.