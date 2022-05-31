Padma Bridge opening: AL in US to hold rally in front of World Bank

On the day of the inauguration of Padma Bridge, the US chapter of Awami League and its affiliated organisations are set to hold a “joyous rally” in front of the World Bank headquarters in Washington DC.

The rally will be held on June 24 (local time) as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate Padma Bridge at 10am on June 25 (Bangladesh time), said AL’s US unit President Dr Siddiqur Rahman.

Leaders of the local AL have called upon all Bangladeshi expatriate supporters of the party and its affiliated bodies to attend the rally on time and make the gathering a success.

It is to be noted that in 2012, the US chapter of AL strongly protested against the corruption allegation regarding the Padma Bridge project.

The AL US chapter staged protests and blockades in front of the World Bank headquarters on June 11, 2012 with more than a thousand leaders and activists, which the Prime Minister later mentioned in a speech.

In 2012, the World Bank backtracked on its $1.2 billion money-lending deal on Padma Bridge construction on the ground of corruption allegations, a claim later rejected by a Canadian court.

Uncertainty loomed large on the Padma Bridge project, which was finally accomplished through self-funding.