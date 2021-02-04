Over 111,000t of rice imported from India so far

As the government wants to keep the price of the rice stable through importing rice, a total of 56,391 tonnes of rice has reached the country through various land ports of the country including Bhomra, Darshana, Benapole, Sona Masjid, Hili, Burimari, Banglabanda and Sheola from India as of Tuesday.
Besides, another 55,129 tonnes of rice has reached the country under the open tender system, a Press Information Department (PID) handout said on Wednesday.
As a result, a total of 111,520 tonnes of rice has reached the country so far, it added.
The government has reduced the import duty on rice from 62.50 per cent to 25 per cent at the private level to curb the rising trend of market value of food-grains, helping the low-income population and keeping the market price stable.
In continuation of that, the food ministry has asked the legal importers to apply to the ministry by 10 January 2021 with all the necessary documents for private import of rice on 27 December 2020.