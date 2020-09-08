Onion market gets unstable again

The price of onion has again shot up in different markets as the price of Indian onion has gone up by 50 per cent in just two days. Price of local onion is on the rise too.

The local variety of onion, which was seen being sold at Tk 55 per kg in Dhaka’s Kazipara market on Thursday, was being sold at Tk 65 on Saturday. Premium local onions were being sold at Tk 70 per kg. The price of Indian onion has gone up by Tk 20 from Tk 40 per kg to Tk 60 per kg.

Only a month ago, the price of local onion was around Tk 40 per kg in the country’s market. And the price of Indian onion was Tk 25 to 30 per kg.